Trending
Erik Karlsson Trade

Do Sharks need third team to get involved in EK65 trade?

By Sheng Peng

Share
NBC Universal, Inc.

Is it going to take a third team to complete an Erik Karlsson trade?

“I heard it’s going to take three teams to get it done,” a source told San Jose Hockey Now two weeks ago.

So what will that cost the San Jose Sharks?

I talked with an NHL executive, a scout, and Hart Levine of Puckpedia to get a sense.

There’s also a scary implication, at least for the Sharks, about the cost of doing business with a third team. But we’ll get to that later.

What could 3-team trade with Pens look like?

Let’s start with this hypothetical: Say the San Jose Sharks trade Karlsson to one of the most-mentioned suitors up to now, the Pittsburgh Penguins or Carolina Hurricanes.

San Jose Sharks

Erik Karlsson Jul 26

Report: Karlsson trade suitors unwilling to meet Sharks' price tag

Mackenzie Blackwood Jul 24

Scouts answer questions surrounding Sharks' free agency moves

What might a three-team deal look like with the Pens, and including Jeff Petry and his $6.25 million AAV for two more years?

It’s worth noting that it was recently reported Petry, armed with a 15-team No-Trade Clause in his contract, wouldn’t want to go to San Jose because it’s too far from his family. So in this case, a third team would be necessary to take on Petry.

Read the full article on San Jose Hockey Now

Download and follow the San Jose Hockey Now podcast

This article tagged under:

Erik Karlsson TradeErik Karlsson
Share
NBC Bay Area Telemundo Area de la Bahia NBC Sports
Contact Us