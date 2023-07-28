Do Sharks need third team to get involved in EK65 trade?

Is it going to take a third team to complete an Erik Karlsson trade?

“I heard it’s going to take three teams to get it done,” a source told San Jose Hockey Now two weeks ago.

So what will that cost the San Jose Sharks?

I talked with an NHL executive, a scout, and Hart Levine of Puckpedia to get a sense.

There’s also a scary implication, at least for the Sharks, about the cost of doing business with a third team. But we’ll get to that later.

What could 3-team trade with Pens look like?

Let’s start with this hypothetical: Say the San Jose Sharks trade Karlsson to one of the most-mentioned suitors up to now, the Pittsburgh Penguins or Carolina Hurricanes.

What might a three-team deal look like with the Pens, and including Jeff Petry and his $6.25 million AAV for two more years?

It’s worth noting that it was recently reported Petry, armed with a 15-team No-Trade Clause in his contract, wouldn’t want to go to San Jose because it’s too far from his family. So in this case, a third team would be necessary to take on Petry.

