Sharks snap nine-game losing streak in emotional win vs. Senators

On the first day of the post-Tomas Hertl era, the San Jose Sharks got a glimpse of their future…and it was good?

Well, it was for one night, as the Sharks snapped a nine-game losing streak, topping the Ottawa Senators 2-1.

22-year-old Thomas Bordeleau scored twice and 23-year-old Magnus Chrona earned his first NHL win.

Both prospects, of course, represent the future of the San Jose Sharks.

Can the offensively-minded Bordeleau play a strong enough two-way game to stick in the NHL? He did tonight.

“Bordy, he played an honest game tonight. I really liked his game,” Quinn said. “Mental effort and physical effort. Listen, you going to make mistakes, but you can just see him, I thought, in all three zones, playing with the right intentions.”

Can the unheralded Chrona surprise and establish himself as an NHL’er? He looked the part, stopping 33 of 34 shots.

“Something I dreamt of my entire life,” Chrona, who was backstopping the University of Denver this time last year, said.

