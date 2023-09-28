David Quinn happier with Sharks after preseason rematch vs. Ducks

Editor's Note: Sheng Peng will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports California’s Sharks coverage. You can read more of his coverage on San Jose Hockey Now, listen to him on the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast, and follow him on Twitter at @Sheng_Peng.

Sharks coach David Quinn was a lot happier with San Jose's performance on Wednesday night, as opposed to how they played Tuesday.

“That was our best preseason game so far. We were on our toes, we were taking away time and space,” Quinn said after the 4-2 preseason loss to the Anaheim Ducks. “I liked the way we played. I liked our intentions. It’s something to build on.”

Despite the score, the Sharks almost doubled the Ducks in shots, 48-26. But Lukas Dostal outdueled Russian import Georgi Romanov, who was playing his first NHL preseason game.

Quinn’s comments Wednesday night were in stark contrast to what he said about Tuesday’s 3-2 loss to Anaheim.

“I thought a bunch of our forwards were just okay. We’re just gonna have [to have] way more of a desire to get on the inside. It got better as the game went on, but we were a little too soft offensively,” Quinn said. “That was a problem for us last year. It’s something that we’ve got to have in our game."

