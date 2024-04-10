Quinn believes Sharks ‘cheated the game' in OT collapse to Flames

Editor's Note:Sheng Peng will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports California’s Sharks coverage. You can read more of his coverage on San Jose Hockey Now, listen to him on the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast, and follow him on Twitter at @Sheng_Peng.

Maybe this a game that the San Jose Sharks will learn to win next year?

Early in the second period, William Eklund and Jacob MacDonald had the Sharks up 2-0, but then, the team’s last-place habits turned up.

“Every guy has gotta understand, we’re up 2-0. We don’t need offense right now. We’ve got to manage a game and we give up a [2-on-1] on the next shift. That’s just inexcusable,” head coach David Quinn said. “It’s not winning hockey.”

Keep in mind, the San Jose Sharks are already tired at the beginning of this clip. The forward line of Luke Kunin, Klim Kostin, and Collin Graf, and defensemen Mario Ferraro and Jan Rutta have already been on the ice for 50-plus seconds on a frenetic offensive shift.

That’s good, but it gets bad, and then, ugly.

I’m not going to break down every play here, but here are some examples of the “not winning hockey” that you hope the Sharks aren’t playing this time next year.

