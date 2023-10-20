Quinn states Sharks took ‘step forward' vs. Bruins but have ways to go

Sheng Peng will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports California’s Sharks coverage. You can read more of his coverage on San Jose Hockey Now, listen to him on the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast, and follow him on Twitter at @Sheng_Peng.

It’s glass half-empty for the San Jose Sharks once again.

Of course, if you look hard enough at the Sharks’ 3-1 loss to the Boston Bruins, you could convince yourself it’s half-full.

Per SPORTLOGiQ, for the first time in four games, San Jose actually had more OZ Possession Time than their opponents, 6:19 to Boston’s 5:43. Anthony Duclair scored a goal, the first Sharks veteran to do so this year. This was their best overall effort in this young season.

San Jose Sharks head coach David Quinn had actual praise for his team this time around, unlike after the last game, a 6-3 drubbing at the hands of the Carolina Hurricanes.

“I thought we made a step forward with the things that we touched on after our last game,” Quinn said. “But we’ve got a long way to go, to get to where we want to get to. But you’re not going to go from A-to-Z without going through the alphabets. There was progress today.”

