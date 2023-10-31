David Quinn cracks dry joke about Sharks' winless October

Editor's Note: Sheng Peng will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports California’s Sharks coverage. You can read more of his coverage on San Jose Hockey Now, listen to him on the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast, and follow him on Twitter at @Sheng_Peng.

“There was an October?”

That was head coach David Quinn’s dry joke, when I told him that this was the first time in San Jose Sharks history that they’ve lost every game in an almost-full month of play.

But indeed, there was an October: The Sharks are now 0-8-1 after a 3-1 loss to the Washington Capitals on Sunday. Their next game is on Nov. 2 against the Vancouver Canucks. So they went 0-for-October.

The Sharks have had winless months: They went 0-7-3 in Oct. 1995, 0-13-1 in Jan. 1993, and 0-0-3 in Apr. 2003. But they didn’t lose every game, there were ties back then.

They did lose every game in Apr. 1992, but there were just three games in that month.

“Winning is contagious, just like losing is contagious,” Quinn said.