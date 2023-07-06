Quinn speaks on potential EK65 trade, Sharks' defense

Editor's Note: Sheng Peng will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports California’s Sharks coverage. You can read more of his coverage on San Jose Hockey Now, listen to him on the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast, and follow him on Twitter at @Sheng_Peng.

Erik Karlsson or not, David Quinn is excited to be behind the bench for the San Jose Sharks this fall.

Quinn spoke with local media for the first time since the premature end of the Sharks’ season in April, giving his thoughts about a potential Karlsson trade, newcomers like Mackenzie Blackwood and Anthony Duclair, and top prospects Shakir Mukhamadullin and Thomas Bordeleau.

Here’s a selection of his comments, you can check out his full availability here.

Download and follow the San Jose Hockey Now podcast