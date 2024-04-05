Why prized NCAA free agent Graf chose Sharks from 24 NHL offers

Editor's Note: Sheng Peng will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports California’s Sharks coverage. You can read more of his coverage on San Jose Hockey Now, listen to him on the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast, and follow him on Twitter at @Sheng_Peng

Welcome to San Jose, Collin Graf!

The prized NCAA free agent, who signed with San Jose on Thursday, practiced with the Sharks for the first time Friday.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Graf was on the right wing, flanked by William Eklund on the left, Luke Kunin in the middle.

Sharks coach David Quinn wasn’t sure if Graf would make his NHL debut against the St. Louis Blues on Saturday or the Arizona Coyotes on Sunday -- he wanted to check on how Graf was feeling after a late cross-country flight yesterday -- but Quinn expects Graf to play over the weekend.

Graf shared that he has family coming in tomorrow.

So why did Graf, with 24 NHL teams after him, according to TSN, choose the Sharks?

“I’d say the honesty. They were honest with me,” Graf said.

Quinn alluded to that yesterday.

“The organization’s done a great job of laying out an opportunity for people. I think we’ve proven that,” he said.