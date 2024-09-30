Bystedt among six players cut from Sharks' training camp roster

Editor's note: Sheng Peng is a regular contributor to NBC Sports California’s Sharks coverage. You can read more of his coverage on San Jose Hockey Now, listen to him on the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast, and follow him on Twitter at @Sheng_Peng.

The San Jose Sharks have made a third round of roster cuts.

This time, more prominent names are leaving the Sharks' 2024-25 training camp.

As first reported by the Mercury News, San Jose Hockey Now can confirm that Filip Bystedt, Georgi Romanov, Jake Furlong, Tristen Robins, and Brandon Coe have been sent to the San Jose Barracuda.

San Jose's No. 27 overall pick in the 2022 NHL Draft, Bystedt, in his first full pro season in North America, will look to build off his solid AHL audition last year.

Furlong, who was a 2022 Sharks' fifth-round pick, impressed in his lone preseason appearance, a triumphant return from season-ending shoulder surgery last year.

