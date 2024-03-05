Report: Sharks players don't draw much trade deadline interest

Editor's Note: Sheng Peng will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports California’s Sharks coverage. You can read more of his coverage on San Jose Hockey Now, listen to him on the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast, and follow him on Twitter at @Sheng_Peng.

Elliotte Friedman says the San Jose Sharks don’t have a lot that teams want at the Trade Deadline.

“One of the problems that San Jose has, there’s not a lot there that people are chasing,” Friedman said in his 32 Thoughts Podcast’s Trade Deadline Preview today.

Friedman mentioned that there was “some interest” in Anthony Duclair, Mikael Granlund, and Mario Ferraro. Also, that “teams have looked at” Kaapo Kahkonen. He also confirmed that the Edmonton Oilers are interested in Luke Kunin.

Conspicuously, Friedman didn’t mention other San Jose Sharks pending UFAs like Alexander Barabanov, Mike Hoffman, or Kevin Labanc. Even ahead of those wingers, Friedman mentioned “there would’ve been interest in” Matt Benning, who’s out for the season with a hip injury.

It doesn’t mean that there isn’t any interest in Barabanov and company, but certainly not as much one might hope, which San Jose Hockey Now can confirm through its own sources.