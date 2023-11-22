Sabres' Zach Benson scores sensational first NHL goal vs. Capitals

There's first goals, then there's sensational first goals.

Zach Benson checked the second box.

The Buffalo Sabres rookie left wing opened his NHL account in style on Wednesday versus the Washington Capitals.

Up 1-0 with four minutes to go in the first period, Benson took a pass from Victor Olofsson and, one on one with goalie Darcy Kuemper, he slid the puck between and behind his legs before clipping it high into the net.

ZACH BENSON! 😮‍💨



This might just be the best first NHL goal you're ever going to see. pic.twitter.com/9Nh6vmuGTM — NHL (@NHL) November 23, 2023

There's not many ways to score your first NHL goal, but Benson started his goal catalog with a bang.

Chosen No.13 overall in the 2023 draft, Benson, 18, has logged four assists in eight games but had been seeking a goal.

The left winger played in the Western Hockey League in 2022-23 and recorded 36 goals -- good for third in the league -- and 98 points in 60 games, with 2023's No. 1 overall pick Connor Bedard one of the few above him.

If Benson's first goal was any indicator, there's definitely more to come.