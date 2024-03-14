Penguins' Jaromir Jagr bobbleheads stolen ahead of giveaway night

Jaromir Jagr skates during warmups after having his number retired and banner raised to the rafters before the game between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Los Angeles Kings at PPG PAINTS Arena on Feb. 18, 2024 in Pittsburgh.

The Pittsburgh Penguins have found themselves in a bit of a hairy situation.

Thursday night's game against the San Jose Sharks was scheduled to be Jaromir Jagr Bobblehead Night at PPG Paints Arena, but the Penguins announced that the shipment containing the bobbleheads was stolen.

The Penguins say they learned they were victims of cargo theft once they failed to receive their shipment on time after it had arrived in Caifornia. The team says it alerted state and federal authorities and that there is an open investigation.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

“We were shocked to be a victim of cargo theft, and we are working closely with local and federal authorities on the investigation” Penguins president of business operations Kevin Acklin said in a statement.

All fans in attendance Thursday night will receive a voucher that includes a one-time barcode that will be required to pick up the bobblehead at a later date. Locations and dates for pickup will be announced after the bobbleheads are safely located or after new bobbleheads are produced, according to the team.

“While this unfortunate incident adds to the legend of Jaromir Jagr, who will be in attendance as our guest at tonight’s game, we look forward to resolving this theft and delivering the prized Jagr bobbleheads to their rightful homes, with our fans,” Acklin said.

While the investigation is still ongoing, someone has already taken credit for the incident: Gritty, the mascot of the intrastate rival Philadelphia Flyers.

Puck drop for Sharks-Penguins is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT.