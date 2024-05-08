Utah NHL franchise launches fan vote for team name. These are the 20 options

Coming soon to the NHL, the Utah Outlaws?

Or what about the Utah Black Diamonds?

Ryan Smith, part of the ownership group for the incoming NHL franchise in Utah, posted a survey on social media where fans can vote for the new team name.

Utah! Our NHL team is here. Help us choose a name. https://t.co/xhFewNfnyD — Ryan Smith (@RyanQualtrics) May 9, 2024

The franchise used to be called the Arizona Coyotes.

These are the 20 options fans can pick from:

Fury

Mountaineers

Powder

Black Diamonds

Swarm

Ice

Yeti

Venom

Squall

Frost

Blast

HC

Freeze

Canyons

Hive

Outlaws

Mammoth

Blizzard

Caribou

Glaciers

The first round will run until May 22, with fans being able to vote for four options one time only.

The next round that will feature a shorter list will be released later in the summer.

For its inaugural season, the team will sport jerseys that display "UTAH."

Once the team name is finalized, the ownership will develop the logo, mascot, colors, and other branding elements to debut in the 2025-26 season.