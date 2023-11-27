Panthers-Senators brawl ends in 10-minute penalty for all players on ice

OTTAWA, ON – NOVEMBER 27: Florida Panthers Right Wing Sam Reinhart (13), Center Aleksander Barkov (16), Center Sam Bennett (9) and Ottawa Senators Left Wing Mathieu Joseph (21) in a scrum during third period National Hockey League action between the Florida Panthers and Ottawa Senators on November 27, 2023, at Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, ON, Canada. (Photo by Richard A. Whittaker/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Brawls usually result in penalties for the few players involved, but this one was quite the exception.

During the Florida Panthers' game versus the Ottawa Senators on Monday, Senators winger Brady Tkachuk broke free on a one-on-one attempt but missed while skating past the net.

Trailing Panthers defenceman Dmitry Kulikov then collided with Tkachuk as they barreled into the glass wall, which saw tempers erupt.

Tempers flare between the Senators & Panthers and every player on the ice is assessed a 10-minute misconduct. 😱 pic.twitter.com/1HI2TrSJCl — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 28, 2023

Once the dust settled, referee Garrett Rank announced the punishments for the players involved, but the ultimate line stood out: "Every player on the ice has a 10-minute misconduct."

"Every player on the ice has a ten-minute misconduct." 😂



The referee for the Senators 🆚 Panthers game had enough. pic.twitter.com/Sk6uE0v7Ha — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 28, 2023

The ruling was met with wows from the crowd, but it was a game in which fights were prevalent.

Earlier in the game with Florida up 3-0, Matthew Tkachuk, Brady's older brother on the opposite team, dropped mitts with Jake Sanderson as the two got into it.

Jake Sanderson and Matt Tkachuk drop the mitts! 🥊 pic.twitter.com/ruXWxVfTCq — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 28, 2023

The night for the Tkachuk's might've gotten worse at the dinner table at home. Grandma Tkachuk was in attendance with family members for the game and had an amusing reaction to the scuffling on the ice.

Grandma Tkachuk reacts to all the chaos 😂 pic.twitter.com/xfBaDEfE2Q — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 28, 2023

In the end, the Panthers clawed their way to a 5-0 victory with Sam Reinhart's two goals leading the way. Sam Bennett, Eetu Luostarinen and Carter Verhaeghe also scored for the 2023 Stanley Cup runner-ups, with Aleksander Barkov providing three assists.

Florida moved to 13-7-1 with the result while Ottawa fell below .500 at 8-9-0.

