Taylor Swift enjoys Chiefs game from Arrowhead suite with Travis Kelce's mom

Taylor Swift reacts during a game between the Chicago Bears and the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Sept. 24, 2023 in Kansas City, Mo.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are in the early stages of their "Love Story."

But their apparent relationship took a big step on Sunday, when the star singer attended the Kansas City Chiefs game against the Chicago Bears.

It wasn't just that she was at Arrowhead Stadium, though -- she sat in a suite with Donna Kelce, Travis' mother.

Taylor Swift is HERE for the Chiefs game 👀 pic.twitter.com/46SW4gEodz — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 24, 2023

The 12-time Grammy Award winner seemed to be enjoying her time, as she was seen laughing and joking with the famous NFL mom.

Speculation of Swift and Kelce romance dates back to the summer, when the star tight end enjoyed Swift's concert in Kansas City -- and apparently failed in his attempts to get her his phone number.

As the NFL season inched closer, Travis Kelce and his brother Jason spoke about the relationship on their podcast. The Philadelphia Eagles' center later said he thought that the romance rumors were "100% true," though the younger Kelce failed to confirm anything this week.

It's unlikely that this will be the final twist in this high-profile relationship.