Report: Lions sign TE Zach Ertz ahead of NFC title game vs. 49ers

The Detroit Lions are going big or going home.

Three-time Pro Bowl tight end Zach Ertz signed with the Lions ahead of Sunday's NFC Championship Game against the 49ers at Levi's Stadium, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Monday morning, citing sources. Ertz will start on the practice squad with "plans to potentially elevate him" for Sunday's big game, Pelissero added.

Three-time Pro Bowl TE Zach Ertz is signing with the #Lions, per sources.



Ertz will start out on the practice squad, with plans to potentially elevate him for the NFC Championship Game. A boost for the final stretch. pic.twitter.com/0vaDCwUvQu — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 22, 2024

The Lions added tight end depth after Brock Wright sustained a forearm injury that had him in a sling after Detroit's divisional playoff round win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. Left guard Jonah Jackson exited the game early with a knee injury, and Lions coach Dan Campbell said "it doesn't look real good" for both players' statuses for Sunday's title game clash in Santa Clara, but he is trying to stay optimistic.

Wright had a couple of big plays in Sunday's win against Tampa Bay, but he didn't play in the fourth quarter. He also missed the final three games of the regular season with an adductor injury.

Jackson, who missed five games in the regular season with knee and wrist injuries, left early in Sunday's second half.

Detroit has just one other tight end currently on its 53-man roster, rookie Sam LaPorta, who caught nine passes for 65 yards Sunday in his second game back from a knee injury. The Ertz signing certainly helps in that department.

Ertz, 33, is a three-time Pro Bowler and Super Bowl champion. He most recently started seven games for the Arizona Cardinals in 2023 but asked to be released so he could look to sign with a contender.

He found one in Detroit, and likely will go all-in to secure his second ring.

