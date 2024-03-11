Trending
Gross-Matos signs two-year 49ers contract worth reported $18M

By Angelina Martin

The 49ers have added more talent to their defensive line.

Free-agent defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos officially signed a two-year contract with the 49ers on Thursday, the team announced.

Gross-Matos' two-year contract is worth $18 million, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Monday, citing a source.

News of Gross-Matos' deal came shortly after the 49ers reportedly agreed to a two-year, $20 million contract with free-agent edge rusher Leonard Floyd earlier on Monday.

The 6-foot-5, 265-pound Gross-Matos registered 4.5 sacks in 16 games (six starts) with the Carolina Panthers during the 2023 NFL season. In 55 career games (32 starts), the 26-year-old has tallied 13 sacks and 142 tackles since the Panthers picked him No. 38 overall in the 2020 NFL Draft.

