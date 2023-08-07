Where eight 49ers land on NFL Top 100 list for 2023 season

The 49ers always are well-represented on any top player list, and that certainly will be the case again this season.

For the 13th consecutive year, NFL.com released its list of the Top 100 players heading into the 2023 season -- as voted on by other players. And there was no shortage of red and gold.

Here's where the eight 49ers players ranked:

No. 79 -- LB Dre Greenlaw

No. 78 -- S Talanoa Hufanga

No. 61 -- WR Deebo Samuel

No. 35 -- RB Christian McCaffrey

No. 19 -- TE George Kittle

No. 15 -- LB Fred Warner

No. 14 -- LT Trent Williams

No. 4 -- DE Nick Bosa

San Francisco had more representation than any other team in the league.

NFL teams' Top 100 players:



SF- 8

PHI - 7

DAL - 7

MIA - 6

LAC - 6

NYJ - 5

BUF - 4

NO - 4

BAL - 4

CLE - 3

CIN - 3

KC - 3

DET -3

LAR - 3

LV - 3

SEA - 3

PIT - 3

TEN - 3

MIN - 3

DEN - 2

TB -2

WAS - 2

ATL - 2

NYG - 2

GB - 2

CHI - 1

AZ - 1

IND - 1

CAR - 1

NE - 1

HOU - 1

JAX - 1 — Taylor Wirth (@WirthTM) August 8, 2023

The 49ers had seven players make the list heading into the 2022 season, four in 2021, five in 2020 and two in 2019.

Despite San Francisco already having more representatives than any other team, there's an argument to be made that they could have had more -- wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk, defensive tackle Javon Hargrave and fullback Kyle Juszczyk to name a few.

It's clear the 49ers are well-respected by their constituents and the fact that four defensive and four offensive players made the list shows just how balanced San Francisco is on both sides of the ball. Now, the 49ers hope one of the best rosters in team history can carry them to their ever-elusive sixth Super Bowl championship.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast