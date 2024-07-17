Where NFL personnel, execs, scouts rank Aiyuk among top receivers

Brandon Aiyuk widely is regarded as one of the NFL's top wide receivers -- and hopes to be paid like one -- but where does he rank in the eyes of league evaluators?

ESPN released its ranking of the league's top receivers according to NFL executives, coaches and scouts for the 2024 season, with Aiyuk cracking the top 10.

10. Brandon Aiyuk, San Francisco 49ers

Highest ranking: 3 | Lowest ranking: Unranked

Age: 26 | Last year's ranking: Unranked

"Aiyuk won a tiebreaker with Rams receiver Cooper Kupp thanks to his breakout 1,342-yard season in 2023," ESPN's Jeremy Fowler wrote.

"Aiyuk has come a long way from starting his career in Kyle Shanahan's doghouse due to inconsistencies as a rookie. He's worked his way into premier status."

"More downfield production, huge jump in yards per catch, quietly has almost 300 [career] catches," said an NFL executive who voted Aiyuk top-three. "Excels as a blocker. Lower body ability is as good as anyone."

"Aiyuk, who has 269 career catches through four seasons, upped his yards per catch from 14.8 to 17.9 in 2023, trailing only George Pickens (18.1). More than 37 percent of his receptions went for 20-plus yards, tops in the NFL (minimum 100 targets)," Fowler added.

"In a loaded 49ers offense, Aiyuk has emerged as the top target with 218 targets, far ahead of Deebo Samuel (181) and George Kittle (176)," Fowler adds.

"Premier route runner with open-field juice," an NFL personnel evaluator said.

The nine wide receivers ahead of Aiyuk are as follows:

1. Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings

2. Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins

3. Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals

4. CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys

5. Davante Adams, Las Vegas Raiders

6. A.J. Brown, Philadelphia Eagles

7. Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit Lions

8. Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

9. Stefon Diggs, Houston Texans

Aiyuk wasn't the only 49ers wide receiver to garner recognition as one of the NFL's top players at the position.

Honorable mentions

Deebo Samuel Sr., San Francisco 49ers: "Still one of the best playmakers in all of football, averaging 8.8 yards after catch per reception, leading the field. "Durability has been a bit of a concern, but he's the ultimate weapon," an AFC exec said."

With Samuel and Aiyuk -- along with rookie Ricky Pearsall and veteran Jauan Jennings -- San Francisco should have one of the NFL's best wide receiver rooms in 2024, if the 49ers do not move the 2023 Second-Team All-Pro after the star receiver reportedly requested a trade on Tuesday.

