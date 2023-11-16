49ers injury report: Team mostly healthy entering matchup vs. Bucs

SANTA CLARA — The 49ers are about as heathy as possible heading into their Week 11 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday at Levi's Stadium.

Trent Williams, who has been dealing with an ankle injury, returned to practice after resting Wednesday. The All-Pro left tackle was seen on the field doing his usual routine during the early portion of practice open to media.

The 49ers will place offensive lineman Nick Zakelj on injured reserve after he suffered a season-ending tear in his biceps in the club’s win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 10. The front office has until Saturday afternoon at 1 p.m. PT to officially make the transaction and a corresponding move.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

On Wednesday, San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan shared guard Aaron Banks will miss another game due to turf toe but has made progress on his return. John Feliciano will continue to hold down the role at left guard in Banks’ absence.

Here is the full injury report from Thursday's practice:

San Francisco 49ers

Did Not Participate

G Aaron Banks (toe)

G Nick Zakelj (biceps)

Limited Participation

LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles (ankle)

T Colton McKivitz (ankle, knee)

Full Participation

LT Trent Williams (rest)

DE Robert Beal (hamstring)

CB Darrell Luter (knee)

CB Samuel Womack (knee)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Did Not Participate

FS Ryan Neal (thumb)

Limited Participation

OT Luke Goedeke (foot)

LB Devin White (foot)

Full Participation

CB Carlton Davis (toe)

WR Mike Evans (quadriceps)

G Matt Feiler (knee)

DB Josh Hayes (concussion)

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast