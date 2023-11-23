Watch new 49ers OL Bartch create infamous turducken-like smoothie

Programming note: Watch "49ers Pregame Live," with Carlos Ramirez, Donte Whitner and Rod Brooks, at 4 p.m. on NBC Sports Bay Area for a complete preview of the Thanksgiving showdown with the Seahawks, and come back for "49ers Postgame Live" immediately following the game.

Football and food are synonymous with Thanksgiving, and nothing unites the trio more iconically than the turducken made famous by the late great John Madden.

Turducken is a dish consisting of a deboned chicken stuffed into a deboned duck, further stuffed into a deboned turkey, creating one of the more bizarre food combinations imaginable.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Aligning with the spirit of the infamous Thanksgiving spread, recently signed 49ers offensive lineman Ben Bartch famously concocted what can only be described as the turducken of smoothies to add some extra weight during his college days.

Never forget when Ben Bartch made the smoothie that helped him gain 60 pounds at the Combine 😳😳 @Jaguars pic.twitter.com/79nVGqFd8Y — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) April 25, 2020

Bartch's daily smoothie was a wild recipe that called for a combination of grits, bananas, peanut butter, and scrambled eggs before being topped off with a healthy helping of Gatorade.

The strange creation allowed Bartch to put on the necessary weight to transition from tight end to offensive line, where he thrived at St. John's Unversity in Minnesota before being selected by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

In addition to his visionary smoothie skills, Bartch also brings a considerable amount of NFL experience with him to San Francisco, logging 20 starts over parts of four seasons in the league.

With the 49ers' interior offensive line depth being tested as the 2023 season progresses, Bartch's arrival can quell San Francisco's concerns about injuries to their front-line starters while providing additional confidence should they ever need creative consulting on alternative ways to bulk up.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast