Why 49ers' win over Commanders was full-circle moment for Williams

LANDOVER, Md. — Walking out of FedExField with a 27-10 win over the Washington Commanders on Sunday was full-circle moment for one member of the 49ers.

Trent Williams’ most formative years were spent with Washington after being drafted as the No. 4 overall pick of the 2010 NFL Draft. Now, 14 seasons later, the left tackle is playing even better, rejuvenated by his youthful teammates.

“When they dealt me away for nothing, I still had a lot left in the tank,” Williams said after the game. “I think maybe my layoff and battling cancer, I know a lot of people would think nobody could come back normal, especially at that age. I had to bet on myself, go to a new organization, but it’s all part of God’s plan.

"Really thankful for my nine, ten years here. I think it made me a better professional overall, going to my next chapter.”

And what a comeback it has been. Since joining the 49ers in 2020, the 49ers have made their way to two NFC Championship appearances with Williams being a significant part of the offensive plan.

On Sunday, the 49ers got an assist from the Arizona Cardinals’ win over the Philadelphia Eagles. With the No. 1 playoff seed in the NFC locked up and a first-round bye on the horizon, the two-time All-Pro and 10-time Pro Bowl selection will get a little extra rest with his teammates before starting their next playoff journey.

“It’s my first No. 1 seed in 14 seasons, so shout-out to Arizona,” Williams said. “It felt like a dream come true. I was waiting for somebody to pinch me and wake me up. I’ve never experienced anything like that. I’m so proud of this team. Again, happy for Arizona handling business.”

Williams still is thankful for his time in Washington. After all, it was then that he first met Kyle Shanahan as his offensive coordinator and worked with offensive line coach Chris Foerster. They helped the left tackle realize his potential and set him up for long-term success.

"It all came full circle," Williams said. "I'm really blessed to come back here and actually clinch a No. 1 seed and do something I've never done in my career before.

"Super grateful for that."

The 49ers will head home to California to prepare to host the Los Angeles Rams for their final regular season game on Sunday.

