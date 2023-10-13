Trent Williams details challenges Browns star Myles Garrett presents

The Cleveland Browns boast the league's number-one defense, allowing just a paltry 196.8 yards per game this season.

The engine of their top-ranked defense is superstar edge rusher Myles Garrett, who poses a serious challenge for the 49ers, according to All-Pro offensive tackle Trent Williams.

"We got our work cut out for us, that's for sure," Williams said after Thursday's practice.

Trent Williams believes the 49ers have their work cut out for them against Myles Garrett

While Williams has never faced Garrett, he is still very familiar with the game-wrecking threat that the Browns' All-Pro edge rusher poses. When asked what stands out about Garrett on film, Williams referenced his well-rounded skillset that lacks any glaring weaknesses.

"Everything. The size, the speed, the craftiness, the agility," Williams said. "I mean, what doesn't hop off on the film is a better question. He's one of the few players who has everything, literally has everything. He can run around you, he can run through you, he can make you look stupid with agility moves. He's a juggernaut."

Williams was asked if he has contacted any other offensive linemen around the league for tips on how to slow down Garrett, to which he was quick to respond.

"Tell me somebody who's had some success, and I'll go bang their line real quick," Williams said with a chuckle. "For me, I just gotta study like always, and kind of just take what I see, digest it, and try to find a way to contain it on Sunday."

Williams then explained this is the kind of matchup he gets up for, comparing his upcoming clash with Garrett to his battles with Hall of Fame defensive end Demarcus Ware from their days in the NFC East.

"Yeah, of course. For me, it's like one of those old DeMarcus Ware matchups where I'm a young stud, and he's a Hall of Fame player," Williams said. "Opening night, I lost some sleep behind that one. It kind of reminds me of one of those, because DeMarcus was one of those guys that didn't have a weakness, one of those guys that literally can embarrass you in multiple ways. So for me, it kind of goes back to those days when you talk about [number] 95 [Garrett]."

Garrett is averaging nearly six pressures per game this season, recording 5.5 sacks in just four games thus far.

While Garrett will be a handful to contain, Williams has been phenomenal in his own right. Williams has allowed just four pressures on 162 pass-blocking snaps this season while having yet to concede a sack through the 49ers' first five games.

