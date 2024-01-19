T.O. believes Packers are ‘dangerous,' could upset 49ers

Hall of Fame wide receiver Terrell Owens did not mince words when it comes to his thoughts on how the Green Bay Packers will match up against the 49ers in Saturday's NFC Divisional Round playoff game at Levi's Stadium.

In an appearance on the Friday morning edition of 95.7’s The Game's Morning Roast with Bonta Hill and Joe Shasky, Owens pointed out how the Packers' preparation and attitude will make them a tough out for the 49ers.

“The Green Bay Packers are essentially playing with house money.” Owens told Hill and Shasky. “Jordan Love is playing like he has nothing to lose, and that’s dangerous. You got a good coach over there who has a young team playing very well at an elite level.”

When asked if he thought that the Packers had a shot to beat the 49ers, Owens doubled down on his position.

"I’ll say it: It’s dangerous when you have a young team that’s playing with house money, besides the game they probably don’t feel like they have anything to lose and they’re playing with a lot of momentum.” Owens told Hill and Shasky.

“Granted, they’ve got to travel but that coach is going to have that team ready to play. And honestly for the Niners, they’ve got to come out of that locker room lathered up, be ready to go from the first snap, from the first blow of that whistle.”

The Packers come into the game riding a wave of momentum after their blowout victory over the Dallas Cowboys, a game in which they never trailed. Given the fact that Green Bay is the NFL's youngest team and is playing at such a high level, it could be a more challenging matchup for San Francisco than it looks on paper.

With Love playing at an elite level in recent weeks, the 49ers' vaunted defense will have their hands full. However, San Francisco has been preparing intensely all week for the game, and won't take Green Bay lightly given the circumstances and the history between the teams.

Kyle Shanahan and Matt LaFleur once again are squaring off, with the 49ers coach having dominated his former protégé in their recent playoff matchups.

Saturday's marquee matchup is an NFL-record 10th postseason meeting between the 49ers and Packers, with San Francisco holding a 5-4 head-to-head record.

