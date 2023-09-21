Hufanga credits 49ers' practice work for tipped ball interceptions

The 49ers defense has been wreaking havoc on opposing quarterbacks, registering five interceptions through the season's first three games.

All-Pro safety Talanoa Hufanga has been responsible for a pair of those, including the one he snagged off New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones after it was deflected into the air by Fred Warner in the 49ers' 30-12 win Thursday at Levi's Stadium.

Hufanga PICK off tip drill ‼️



pic.twitter.com/jahBBkBPAy — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) September 22, 2023

On "49ers Postgame Live," Donte Whitner asked Hufanga why he is so regularly able to make a play on tipped balls. Hufanga shared that the 49ers' defense works on it in practice while recognizing his teammates' contributions to the play.

"I'm blessed, I definitely got great players around, great coaches," Hufanga said. "I know Fred [Warner] gave me two so far this year. He's been helping me out, we work on it in practice, so at least the drills are translating into the game."

Huf and the 49ers' defense have been practicing tip drills and it's showing on the field 😤 pic.twitter.com/eWWKG1Qzan — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) September 22, 2023

Luck is half the battle when forcing turnovers in the NFL, and Hufanga has made it a habit to make the most out of the opportunities presented to him.

Since taking over as a starter in 2022, Hufanga has recorded six interceptions. Half of them have come off tipped balls, a testament to his innate ball skills and instincts.