Watch 49ers fans brave Bay Area storm to send team off to Super Bowl

A torrential downpour couldn't stop the Faithful from giving the 49ers a proper send-off on their way to Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas.
Despite a powerful storm sweeping over the Bay Area on Sunday afternoon, a large group of 49ers fans gathered outside Levi's Stadium in the pouring rain to cheer on their team as they embarked on a journey to the Nevada desert in pursuit of the franchise's sixth Super Bowl victory.
Several players were thrilled by the passionate display from the 49ers fans in attendance, with Deebo Samuel and Ji'Ayir Brown posting videos of the large gathering on their respective Instagram stories.
Despite significant wind gusts and heavy rain peppering the Bay Area on Sunday, the Faithful showed up and showed out, giving the 49ers a parting gift as they head to Las Vegas.
San Francisco aims to avenge its heartbreaking loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV when the two teams square off on Feb. 11 at Allegiant Stadium.