49ers open Super Bowl LVIII with crowd advantage as fans boo Chiefs

In what is supposed to be an epic back and forth battle in Super Bowl LVIII, the 49ers started out with a distinctive crowd advantage at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Despite being designated as the away team in the Super Bowl, the 49ers' Faithful turned out for the event, delivering loud cheers when San Francisco's players took the field before the game and loud boos when Kansas City Chiefs players ran out of the tunnel.

The Chiefs were booed during their Super Bowl walkout 😅 pic.twitter.com/Pk3shGGR4i — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) February 11, 2024

Considering the popularity of the 49ers, it’s not surprising that San Francisco fans would make their way to Las Vegas for the big game.

Here come the NFC champs 😤 pic.twitter.com/xo5ObRFMAR — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) February 11, 2024

Storylines abound in this Super Bowl as the 49ers are looking to win their first championship in 29 years while the Chiefs are trying to reach dynasty status by winning their second title in a row and third in five years.

