Wilks completes interview for Chargers' head-coaching job

Steve Wilks completed his interview with the Los Angeles Chargers for their vacant head-coaching position, the club announced Saturday morning.

Wilks is serving his first season as the 49ers’ defensive coordinator. He spent the 2018 season as the Arizona Cardinals’ head coach and finished the 2022 season as the interim coach of the Carolina Panthers.

Wilks, 54, replaced DeMeco Ryans on Kyle Shanahan's staff. Ryans was hired last offseason as the head coach of the Houston Texans.

Things did not get off to a great start for Wilks, who came under intense scrutiny as the 49ers went into the bye week this season on a three-game losing streak.

“It was stressful in the beginning of the year,” 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa said. “It seemed like everybody was coming after him. But I kind of felt for him because just it’s not one guy’s fault, ever, in football.

“I’m happy it’s kind of calmed down and we’ve figured out our recipe and we need to get fresh and flying around when the time comes.”

The 49ers finished the regular season with a 12-5 record to earn the NFC's No. 1 playoff seed. San Francisco has a bye week before playing in the divisional playoff round at Levi's Stadium on either Saturday, Jan. 20, or Sunday, Jan. 21.

San Francisco's defense is tied for the NFL lead with 22 interceptions this season, and Wilks played a major part in cornerback Charvarius Ward earning Pro Bowl and second-team All-Pro honors.

The 49ers’ defense ranked third in the NFL in points allowed (17.5 per game) and eighth in yards allowed (303.9).

Wilks is the fifth candidate to sit with the Chargers for the first round of interviews. The organization also has interviewed Giff Smith, who served as the team’s interim coach for the final three games after the firing of Brandon Staley; Chargers offensive coordinator Kellen Moore; Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham; and Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken.

