Source: 49ers-Eagles Week 13 showdown won't be flexed from FOX to NBC

The 49ers’ matchup at the Philadelphia Eagles stands out on the NFL’s Week 13 slate of games, but the rematch of last season's NFC Championship Game is not heading for prime time, NFL sources told NBC Sports Bay Area on Tuesday.

Multiple sources confirm FOX will protect the 49ers-Eagles game from being flexed to NBC's "Sunday Night Football."

The marquee game will remain in its originally scheduled Dec. 3 time slot of 1:25 p.m. PT/4:25 p.m. ET.

FOX and CBS are allowed to protect one game per week from being flexed to Sunday night.

The NFL’s original schedule has Kansas City and Green Bay slated for "Sunday Night Football" on Dec. 3. While Kansas City currently sits atop the AFC with a 7-2 record, the Packers are 3-6 after losing five of their past six games.

The Eagles (8-1) own the NFL's best record entering their Monday night matchup against the Chiefs, who beat Philadelphia to win Super Bowl LVII in last season’s finale.

The 49ers play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday at Levi’s Stadium before entering a crucial three-game stretch that figures to go a long way toward establishing the postseason seeding.

Kyle Shanahan’s team travels to Seattle for a Thanksgiving night game on Thursday, Nov. 23.

After a long week to get ready for their trip to Philadelphia, the 49ers return home for another game against the Seahawks on Dec. 10.

The 49ers and Seattle are tied atop the NFC West with 6-3 records, though San Francisco has the edge for the top spot based on their 2-0 record within the division. The Seahawks are 1-1 in the NFC West with a home loss to the Los Angeles Rams and a home victory over Arizona.

The 49ers and Eagles were the top two seeds in the NFC last year with Philadelphia’s 14-3 record earning it the right to host the NFC Championship Game.

Quarterback Brock Purdy sustained a torn ligament in his throwing elbow just eight minutes into the game, and the Eagles cruised to a 31-7 victory to advance to the Super Bowl.

