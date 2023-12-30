49ers elevate two players from practice squad to face Commanders

The 49ers on Saturday elevated players from their practice squad to compensate for the losses of safety Ji’Ayir Brown and wide receiver Jauan Jennings.

Veteran safety Erik Harris and wide receiver Tay Martin were brought up from the practice squad to be available for the 49ers' game against the Washington Commanders on Sunday at FedExField.

The 49ers downgraded receiver Danny Gray’s status to out. The 49ers opened the practice window for Gray this week. He remains on the injured reserve list with a shoulder injury.

Harris will be in uniform against the Commanders as a backup for starting safeties Tashaun Gipson and Logan Ryan. The seven-year NFL veteran signed with the 49ers' practice squad in late November and since has appeared in two games with San Francisco. Last week, Harris was the 49ers' scout team player of the week on special teams.

Brown is out for the 49ers’ Week 17 game due to a knee injury.

Jennings, the 49ers’ No. 3 receiver, will miss his second consecutive game due to a concussion. He remains in the NFL’s return-to-play protocol.

Martin is in his second season with the 49ers and joins a group of backup wide receivers behind starters Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk in Week 17.

