Saleh's firing by Jets shocks Shanahan, who praises 49ers DC Sorensen

SANTA CLARA — The first two defensive coordinators under 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan parlayed their successes into NFL head-coaching positions.

But it was not always smooth sailing from the beginning for Robert Saleh and DeMeco Ryans.

That is what first-year coordinator Nick Sorensen might be experiencing right now.

The 49ers have seen their points allowed per game rise from 17.5 last season to 21.2 points in the first five games of the 2024 season. They’re allowing 4 yards more per game over a year ago.

Shanahan listed the reasons he believes Sorensen was the right choice as defensive coordinator.

“I think Nick’s doing a real good job,” Shanahan said on Tuesday. “I’ve been impressed with him since the beginning. Each week I like how he handles the defensive staff. I like how he sets up the practices. I’ve liked his game plans. I like how he’s calling it, so I’m real happy with him so far.”

Sorensen as the choice to replace Steve Wilks, whom Shanahan fired after one season, is not the only change on the defense.

The 49ers have a bunch of new players on the defensive line, and standout linebacker Dre Greenlaw is out until at least the middle of the season as he continues physical therapy in order to return from a torn Achilles.

The discussion of Sorensen’s job performance outside the building was turned up a few notches on Tuesday when Saleh was fired as head coach of the New York Jets.

The Jets owe Saleh all the money scheduled on his contract through the 2025 season, and he is expected to sit out the remainder of the season in order to weigh his options for next year and beyond.

Shanahan said the Jets’ decision caught him by surprise.

"I sent him a text but haven't gotten to talk to him," Shanahan said. "I was pretty shocked. That stuff throws you off, especially … [the Jets are] competing for first in the division this week and I think they're up there on defense and they've got a pretty good team and chance to have a hell of a year. So it was pretty surprising."

Any suggestion of Saleh joining the 49ers in an adversary or consultant role would likely be superfluous as the 49ers’ staff is constructed.

Shanahan hired former Los Angeles Chargers head coach Brandon Staley to the position of assistant head coach/defense after deciding Sorensen was his choice as defensive coordinator.

Sorensen proved to Shanahan he was worthy of the promotion during his first two seasons on the 49ers’ staff as defensive assistant in 2022 and defensive passing game specialist last season, when he was in charge of coaching the team’s nickel backs.

