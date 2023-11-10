49ers will have slight crowd advantage on road vs. Jags, per Vivid Seats

The 49ers have lost their last three games but the Faithful remain as loyal as ever on the road.

Per ticket marketplace Vivid Seats’ proprietary algorithm, 49ers fans will outnumber the Jacksonville Jaguars fans on Sunday at EverBank Stadium, representing 57 percent of the crowd when the two teams kick off at 10 a.m. PT.

That percentage is even larger than the 49ers’ last visit to the Sunshine State in 2021 when they represented 54 percent of the fans in attendance at EverBank Stadium. That advantage helped San Francisco beat Jacksonville 30-10.

Attending this Sunday's game in Jacksonville isn't coming cheap for traveling fans, as tickets to the 49ers’ Week 10 match up is the fifth-most sought-after NFL event of the week with an average price of $185 per seat.

Hottest Week 10 NFL Tickets, per Vivid Seats:

NFL International Series - New England Patriots vs Indianapolis Colts - $400 New York Jets at Las Vegas Raiders (Sunday Night Football) - $398 Green Bay Packers at Pittsburgh Steelers - $299 New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys - $239 San Francisco 49ers at Jacksonville Jaguars - $185

The 49ers are facing an AFC South-leading Jaguars team that has been on a roll, winning their last five games to push their record to 6-2.

Like the Jaguars, the 49ers used their bye week to recharge. There was a reinvigorated energy at San Francisco practices this week with Deebo Samuel set to return to the lineup after missing the past two games with a shoulder injury.

The addition of star pass rusher Chase Young to the defensive front also has given the 49ers a jolt of energy as they hope to turn their fortunes around in the second half of the season. The Ohio State product will join his fellow Buckeye Nick Bosa on the line attempting to take down Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who already has been sacked 19 times though eight games this season.

San Francisco's players love that their fans travel so well, often signing autographs and posing for pictures during the early portion of pregame warmups. They also hope their fans will be loud enough to disrupt Lawrence on the line, forcing him to use a silent count.

