Total combined Bosa-Young sacks vs. Jaguars? 49ers fans weigh in

Edge rushers Nick Bosa and Chase Young are teammates again for the first time since 2017-2018 when they played at Ohio State.

They will line up together on the 49ers' defensive line against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday at EverBank Stadium.

Bosa, the reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year, and Young, the 2020 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year, are expected to wreak havoc on opposing offenses, and their first task together will be to put pressure on Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

How many combined sacks will Bosa and Young record in their first NFL game together? NBC Sports Bay Area asked 49ers fans in the latest Toyota Driving to the Red Zone poll question on X, formerly known as Twitter.

How many sacks will Nick Bosa and Chase Young combine for against the Jaguars? — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) November 9, 2023

Bosa registered an NFL-leading 18.5 sacks last season but has just three so far this season. His absence from 49ers' training camp because of his contract holdout likely played a part in his slow start. But San Francisco is hoping Young's addition will unlock Bosa.

Young accumulated five sacks in seven games with the Washington Commanders before the Oct. 31 trade that brought him to the Bay Area.

One thing that should bode well for Bosa and Young is that they both are top-five in quarterback pressures this season, per Next Gen Stats, with Bosa ranking fourth with 41 and Young coming in at fifth with 40.

The 49ers will try to snap their three-game losing streak Sunday, and big performances by Bosa and Young would go a long way to accomplishing that task.

