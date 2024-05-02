49ers WR Pearsall details relationship with ‘biggest critic' father

New 49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall has a special relationship with his father Rick Sr., with the elder Pearsall being with him every step of the way.

Appearing on 95.7 The Game's "Morning Roast" with Bonta Hill and Joe Shasky, Pearsall was asked when his father, who played football at Northern Arizona, began teaching him football.

"The coaching started as soon as I was able to catch a football," Pearsall said. "He still claims that he was quicker than me when he was playing so we go back and forth on that."

The rookie receiver then was asked if his dad ever has been critical of his performances, with Pearsall telling Hill and Shasky that Rick Sr. always blows up his phone with critiques after a game.

"He's definitely my biggest critic for sure," Pearsall explained. "I wish I could screenshot the conversations we have and send them to you guys but they're like the longest paragraphs you'll ever see, you're scrolling for a solid five minutes. As soon as I see his contact name pop up I'm like 'Here we go.' "

Pearsall began his career at Arizona State, where he was teammates with Brandon Aiyuk, before transferring to Florida. Through three seasons with the Sun Devils, Pearsall only had 61 total receptions for 794 yards with two touchdowns.

In Gainesville, Pearsall blossomed into an elite receiver, recording 98 total receptions for 1,547 yards and three touchdowns during his two seasons with the Gators.

San Francisco selected Pearsall with the No. 31 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft and he is expected to be another vertical threat for its explosive offense. As it stands now, the 23-year-old will join Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel in forming what the 49ers hope is one of the NFL's best pass-catching trios.

The 49ers are hoping that Pearsall's addition will bolster a shallow receiver corps and give them an edge against man coverage, where the team struggled during the Super Bowl LVIII loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

