Pearsall praises Deebo's mentorship in rookie 49ers season

SANTA CLARA — After Ricky Pearsall’s breakout performance in the 49ers' 40-34 loss to the Detroit Lions, the rookie wide receiver credited veteran Deebo Samuel as an influential mentor on his path.

After overcoming incredible obstacles during his rookie season, Pearsall was a bright spot in San Francisco's final home game of the 2024 NFL season. The Florida product finished the game with eight receptions on 10 targets for 141 yards and a touchdown and.

Throughout all the ups and downs, Samuel has been Pearsall’s support.

“Specifically in the receivers room, Deebo has been a tremendous support to me and a great leader for me to come into to room like that,” Pearsall said after the game. “I just want to make sure that he feels appreciated because he should. I appreciate him greatly. He’s been tremendous for me.”

It has been a challenging journey for Pearsall, who missed much of the offseason program due to shoulder and hamstring injuries before he even could get started. Then, before kick off of Week 1, Pearsall suffered a gunshot wound during a failed robbery attempt, which sidelined the receiver for the first six games of the season.

“I think the biggest thing that I’ve noticed coming in was the veteran guys in here and the leadership that they bring, the energy that they bring," Pearsall added. "Being a rookie coming in, I can speak for all the rookies to be honest, and having that just builds energy for everybody and gets everybody in good spirits and amped up.

“We appreciate them, and I’m a question guy, so I try to get as much guidance as I can from those veteran guys and put it into my game. So, I’m really appreciative of all the veterans in this locker room for sure.”

The 49ers drafted Pearsall in the first round of the 2024 NFL Drafts because of his ability to beat man-coverage, which is exactly what he showed on Monday Night. The wideout was able to generate significant separation from Lions’ defensive backs, making him an easy target for quarterback Brock Purdy to find.

Pearsall even showed how he remains effective when a football is thrown just nearly out of reach. The rookie hauled in a one-handed catch as he fell out of bounds to keep a first-quarter drive alive. None of his teammates, including Pearsall himself, were surprised by the acrobatic catch.

“No, that doesn’t surprise me,” Pearsall said. “Those are the catches I’m supposed to make when Brock throws the ball my way. I have to make the plays and make the most out of every opportunity I can. So, no surprise.”

Pearsall will have another chance to show what he is capable of when the 49ers face the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday in Week 18 at State Farm Stadium.

