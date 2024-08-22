Why Sorensen wanted to ‘challenge' rookie Green during 49ers camp

Renardo Green hasn’t wasted a second of his first 49ers training camp.

The rookie cornerback has thrived thus far with a real shot at playing key minutes in San Francisco’s Week 1 matchup with the New York Jets. The 49ers selected Green at No. 64 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft.

First-year defensive coordinator Nick Sorensen admires the Florida State product’s development. This summer, Sorensen challenged Green to see what he was capable of, and he was pleased to discuss the rookie’s itinerary Wednesday with reporters.



“Both spots,” Sorensen said about Green playing on the inside or outside. “That was kind of the plan. I wanted to give him the harder stuff early, because he hadn’t played in there. It’s always easier, I think, to move back out to what you’re used to, than to try something really new.

“If we did it later, it would have been like, ‘Oh my gosh,’ blow your mind. We gave him the hard stuff early, then he handled it while also playing corner. So now you focus on playing outside and see if it clears your mind … just play. Now he just kind of has to know both.”

Green has had a productive preseason and is surviving his new coordinator’s developmental gauntlet.

The rookie limited Chris Olave to one 19-yard reception over 32 snaps entirely at cornerback in San Francisco’s preseason win over the New Orleans Saints on Sunday at Levi's Stadium.

Sorensen acknowledged Green’s “challenge” is difficult and requires on-the-fly brain power, and the youngster certainly isn't the first player to intentionally be tested.

“It doesn't seem like a lot, but it's like moving an O-lineman to a different position,” Sorensen added about Green. “Anytime you do any of that, it's harder than you think.



“It may sound not that hard on paper when you just talk about it, but it is. It's a big difference. So yeah, it definitely cleared him out to play faster and it was good to see.”

A living blueprint for Sorensen and Green already exists within the 49ers organization.

Fourth-year San Francisco veteran and fellow cornerback Deommodore Lenoir has experienced similar tests from his coaches.

Lenoir has been used all over the field, even when preferring to defend the inside where he is most comfortable, and is someone Sorensen pointed to when talking about Green.

“Just like [Lenoir] does,” Sorensen said. “We like to challenge our guys and see what they can handle. And when you see that they can handle it, it's awesome. It gives you that flexibility. And [Green] is just a competitive kid that's smart, that wants to do it right.”

Recently, Green has played more free on the outside -- that is intentional.

After tracking Green’s progress in camp, Sorensen told him to focus on playing his game and tuning out disruptive mental deterrents.

And it is working out nicely.

“Yeah, anytime you can, we told him in that block, it was like, ‘We just want you to focus on corner this block,’” Sorensen concluded. “So yeah, that's going to free anybody.”

Green has put himself in a great spot to begin his NFL career. The 49ers are challenging -- and taking care of -- him, and the real games haven’t even started yet.

Now, the rookie must prove he can excel during the real 2024 NFL season.

