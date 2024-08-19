Lenoir to ‘shoot for the stars,' has lofty goals for 2024 season

Deommodore Lenoir, entering his fourth year in the league, aims to have a massive 2024 NFL season for the 49ers.

The 24-year-old cornerback has been a rising star in San Francisco’s secondary over the past two seasons -- after making only two starts as a rookie in 2021 -- and is ready to make the leap.

“I’m setting the bar so high,” Lenoir recently told former 49ers corner Richard Sherman of his lofty goals on “The Richard Sherman Podcast." “I want to shoot for the stars. When I set myself to a standard, I try to do more than the standard. I’m trying to be higher; Pro Bowl, All-Pro, five interceptions, a good amount of tackles -- you know, they say [defensive backs] aren’t supposed to have a lot of tackles -- that means you’re getting the ball caught on you.”

Lenoir has been on an upward trajectory for a while now. He started in all 17 games for San Francisco in 2023 and finished with 10 passes defensed and three interceptions.

The Oregon product was targeted 98 times and allowed 69 total receptions while recording 67 solo tackles (h/t Pro Football Focus), proving to be valuable in both the pass- and run games.

Versatility has been a desired tool within the 49ers organization throughout the John Lynch and Kyle Shanahan era. And, the already well-rounded Lenoir wants to be even more versatile this upcoming season.

“[I want to] just strap the whole season,” Lenoir added. “[Tackles for loss], sacks. I’ve been doing good on my pass-rush moves and getting to the quarterback. I feel like I can showcase some of that, too.”

Lenoir has been key in the slot for San Francisco over the past two campaigns.

And that is with former 49ers defensive coordinator Steve Wilks making questionable decisions and putting certain players -- including Lenoir -- in unfavorable, counterintuitive situations.

Lenoir, however, appears ready and optimistic ahead of what will be a massive regular season for San Francisco and its first under new defensive coordinator Nick Sorensen.

The veteran defensive back has big things in store for 2024.

