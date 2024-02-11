49ers fans sound off on social media after failed punt return

The second half of Super Bowl LVIII isn't going the 49ers' way, and a disastrous third-quarter play added salt to the wound.

After San Francisco's defense forced a three-and-out on the Kansas City Chiefs, the ensuing punt return attempt couldn't have gone worse. The ball ricocheted off Darrel Luter's foot, forcing Ray-Ray McCloud to try and make a play on the ball.

Instead, it bounced off his hands and right back to Kansas City, setting up a go-ahead Chiefs touchdown.

THE CHIEFS HAVE THE LEAD pic.twitter.com/bBosy8ZiL4 — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) February 12, 2024

After the sequence, the 49ers Faithful were having visions of Kyle Williams' pair of fumbled punt returns in the 2012 NFC Championship Game against the New York Giants. And naturally, the Faithful took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to vent.

Sir we’ve Kyle Williams’d in the Super Bowl pic.twitter.com/9SLEOeC6qn — Sourdeath Sam (@SourdeathSam) February 12, 2024

Trying 2 play hero 🏈. Just stay away. 🤬🤬🤬 — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) February 12, 2024

Kyle Williams watching that fumble rn pic.twitter.com/leC6idt2g9 — kyle (@knicks_tape99) February 12, 2024

The ghost of Kyle Williams haunts San Francisco — Mr. Chicken aka Cabernet Papi (@5on_it) February 12, 2024

Special teams devastation for the 49ers. As a franchise, they are all too familiar with that — David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) February 12, 2024

Kyle Williams special 🥲 — Austin Thesing (@austinthesing) February 12, 2024

Ray Ray McCloud was trying to tell his teammates to get out of the way. The ball hit someone on the heel. Ray Ray wasn't able to pick it up.



Massive turnover — Marcus Thompson II (@ThompsonScribe) February 12, 2024

That's just bad luck. McCloud had no choice but to try to pick it up after he saw it hit Luter. Chiefs cash it in for 7 — John Dickinson (@JDJohnDickinson) February 12, 2024

Well this game feels different now — Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) February 12, 2024

You always alway fall on the football. Why the hell would Ray Ray try and pick that up?!! — Rob “Stats” Guerrera (@StatsOnFire) February 12, 2024

Kyle Williams moment for the 49ers. Yikes. — Chris Correa (@ChrisCorrea15) February 12, 2024

The 49ers have historically been bad on special teams in the Super Bowl. pic.twitter.com/Xv0OJFyun8 — #Random49ers (@Random49ers) February 12, 2024

Gotta be the unluckiest thing I’ve ever seen — Frank-Paul Santangelo Jr. (@fp_jr) February 12, 2024

First-time Super Bowl watching Swifties have to be going, “THIS is what everyone gets so excited about?” — Peter Bukowski (@Peter_Bukowski) February 12, 2024

Ray-Ray McCloud made the right play to try to recover that ball after it hit teammate Darrell Luter, and the Chiefs IMMEDIATELY cash it in for a touchdown. — Matt Maiocco (Threads @maiocconbcs) (@MaioccoNBCS) February 12, 2024

It could have been worse, as the 49ers ended up responding on their ensuing possession. But the point-after attempt was blocked, meaning San Francisco takes a 16-13 lead into the final minutes.