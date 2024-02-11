49ers fans sound off on social media after failed punt return

The second half of Super Bowl LVIII isn't going the 49ers' way, and a disastrous third-quarter play added salt to the wound.
After San Francisco's defense forced a three-and-out on the Kansas City Chiefs, the ensuing punt return attempt couldn't have gone worse. The ball ricocheted off Darrel Luter's foot, forcing Ray-Ray McCloud to try and make a play on the ball.
Instead, it bounced off his hands and right back to Kansas City, setting up a go-ahead Chiefs touchdown.
Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.
After the sequence, the 49ers Faithful were having visions of Kyle Williams' pair of fumbled punt returns in the 2012 NFC Championship Game against the New York Giants. And naturally, the Faithful took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to vent.
San Francisco 49ers
It could have been worse, as the 49ers ended up responding on their ensuing possession. But the point-after attempt was blocked, meaning San Francisco takes a 16-13 lead into the final minutes.