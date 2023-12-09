49ers place McCloud on IR, promote Conley to 53-man roster

The 49ers on Saturday placed wide receiver and return man Ray-Ray McCloud on injured reserve.

McCloud is required to miss an additional four games due to a rib injury, and he sat out of the 49ers’ Week 13 game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

The 49ers promoted veteran wide receiver Chris Conley to the 49ers’ 53-man roster to take McCloud’s place.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Rookie Ronnie Bell is likely to handle punt-return chores in place of McCloud. Last week, Deebo Samuel returned kickoffs.

The 49ers elevated safety Erik Harris and running back Jeremy McNichols from the practice squad to be available to play Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks.

McNichols will suit up in place of Elijah Mitchell, who will not play due to a knee injury.

McNichols received the elevation from the practice squad over Ty Davis-Price, a third-round pick in 2022 whom the 49ers waived this week and re-signed to the practice squad.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast