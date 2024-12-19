Purdy ‘interested' to see how Dolphins defend him after 2022 debut

Programming Note: Watch "49ers Now" with Matt Maiocco and Jennifer Lee Chan at 4 p.m. PT today from Santa Clara, streaming live on the NBC Sports App, YouTube and Facebook.

SANTA CLARA — With 9 minutes and 30 seconds remaining in the first quarter, Brock Purdy entered the game as the 49ers’ backup quarterback.

Since he stepped off the sidelines during that Week 13 game against the Miami Dolphins in 2022, Purdy has never been considered anything but the 49ers’ starting quarterback.

On Sunday, he will again face the Dolphins, this time as an established NFL starter.

Purdy was the 49ers’ third-string quarterback when his rookie season began. Injuries to Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo opened the door for Purdy, and he took advantage of the opportunity when he entered the huddle against the Dolphins on Dec. 4, 2022.

“Honestly, it was like any other game my rookie year, in terms of backing up Jimmy and getting ready for it and being ready if my name was to be called,” Purdy said on Thursday.

Once Purdy replaced Garoppolo, the Dolphins tore up their defensive game plan and decided to dial up the pressure on Purdy.

Purdy's first slice of NFL regular-season action consisted of him completing 25 of 37 pass attempts for 210 yards with two touchdowns in the 49ers’ 33-17 victory over Miami at Levi’s Stadium.

Purdy said the Dolphins’ high-risk, high-reward defense worked both ways. Purdy was sacked three times and he threw one interception. But he also made the Dolphins pay for their aggressiveness.

“Physically, when they’re bringing the house and they’re bringing more than we can block for, as a rookie it can be tough to set my feet, throw accurately, get the ball off, throw on time,” Purdy said.

“All those things are a little tough. But at the same time, if you complete it, it could be big gash plays. It’s hit or miss with that. But looking back on it, I understand why they did it.”

Purdy has 34 regular-season starts and six more in the postseason since he saw his first extensive NFL action against the Dolphins two years ago.

There is a book on how to defend him. And maybe a steady diet of blitzes is not the best way to go. Over the past two seasons, Purdy has 234 completions in 351 attempts for 3,331 yards with 24 touchdowns and eight interceptions when getting blitzed, according to PFF.

The Dolphins will likely try to be more calculated on Sunday when they bring five or more pass-rushers against Purdy.

“A rookie quarterback being thrown in, not knowing he was going to play in that game, and trying to heat him up, so I get it,” Purdy said. “Here we are two years later, and I’m interested to see what they’re going to do for this one.”

