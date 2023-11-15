49ers injury report: Nick Zakelj out for season with torn biceps

SANTA CLARA — Backup offensive lineman Nick Zakelj sustained a torn biceps in the 49ers’ game Sunday at Jacksonville and will undergo season-ending surgery.

Zakelj played six snaps on special teams in the 49ers’ 34-3 victory over the Jaguars. The 49ers have an open roster spot that is likely to be filled before the end of the week. The options to replace Zakelj on the 53-man roster are practice squaders Jesse Davis, Henry Byrd, Ilm Manning and Corey Luciano.

Right tackle Colton McKivitz was scheduled to be limited in Wednesday’s practice due to ankle and knee issues. He appears to be tracking toward playing Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The backup options for the 49ers are Matt Pryor or Jaylon Moore.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Left tackle Trent Williams did not aggravate his ankle sprain after returning to action. He is scheduled for his typical day off from practice on Wednesday. Williams is expected to be back on the practice field Thursday and Friday and play in Sunday’s game.

Left guard Aaron Banks remains out with a toe injury. Veteran Jon Feliciano is in line to get his second consecutive start in place of Banks.

Defensive tackle Arik Armstead, who was hobbled on Sunday when Jacksonville Jaguars guard Brandon Scherff kicked him in the knee, is sore but otherwise checked out fine.

Backup linebacker/special teams contributor Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles returned to limited practice after missing Sunday’s game with an ankle injury.

Defensive end Robert Beal, and cornerbacks Sam Womack and Darrell Luter remain on injury lists. The 49ers opened their practice windows last week, and each was scheduled for a full practice.

49ers injury report

No practice

OL Nick Zakelj (biceps - OUT)

LG Aaron Banks (toe - OUT)

LT Trent Williams (ankle/rest day)

Limited

RT Colton McKivitz (ankle)

LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles (ankle)

Full practice

DE Robert Beal (hamstring)

CB Darrell Luter (knee)

CB Samuel Womack (knee)

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast