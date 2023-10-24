Bosa believes back-to-back losses humbled 49ers after perfect start 

The 49ers are left searching for answers after suffering consecutive losses for the first time in exactly one year, derailing their perfect 5-0 start.

Following San Francisco's 22-17 loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Monday at U.S. Bank Stadium, 49ers edge rusher Nick Bosa explained that being brought down to earth comes with the territory of playing in the NFL.

"The NFL will humble you every step of the way," Bosa said after the game. "Getting off to a 5-0 start, you kind of get that confidence that you are who we need to be, but the NFL does that. Good players, good schemes, and we're going to face another good team this week, so we gotta be ready."

After scoring at least 30 points in eight consecutive games, the 49ers have scored just 17 points in each of their last two contests. It marked the first time they have been held under 20 points in consecutive games since losing 17-10 to the Arizona Cardinals and 30-18 to the Indianapolis Colts in back-to-back weeks in October 2021.

Minnesota's offensive line dominated the vaunted 49ers pass rush, holding San Francisco's defense without a sack for the first time since Week 17 of the 2022 season. That snapped a streak of 10 consecutive games of at least one sack for the 49ers' defense.

Through seven games, Bosa has yet to replicate the gaudy sack numbers that helped him earn Defensive Player of the Year honors in 2022. After recording 18.5 last season, the 49ers star has just 2.5 this season.

The 49ers' defense will get another tough test on Sunday, with an always-dangerous Cincinnati Bengals offense coming to town for a Week 8 clash at Levi's Stadium.

