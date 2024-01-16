Bosa jokingly regrets ‘blueprint' quote after Eagles' playoff exit

A wise man once figured out how to stop the Philadelphia Eagles.

That wise man was Nick Bosa and now, the 49ers star edge rusher's comments have resurfaced after Philadelphia's 2023 NFL season came tumbling down and ended Monday night with an early playoff exit.

"I actually saw the clip and I was like, 'Damn, I probably shouldn't have said that,' " Bosa told reporters after practice Tuesday. "But it worked out pretty good."

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

"I probably shouldn't have said that." 😂



Nick Bosa reacts to his Dec. 7 "blueprint" comments after the Eagles' season came to an end yesterday pic.twitter.com/2pUtWgwCVE — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) January 16, 2024

Bosa and the 49ers sought revenge against the team that sent them home in a heartbreaking NFC Championship Game loss last season. In what was expected to be a rematch this season between the NFC's top two teams on Dec. 3, the 49ers dominated the Eagles with a 42-19 win in Week 13 at Lincoln Financial Field.

After the promising victory, Bosa revealed the secret to beating Philadelphia and hinted that other teams better take notes.

"You see it on tape. Obviously, we put the blueprint out there," Bosa said after San Francisco's defeat of Philadelphia. "Hopefully, the [Dallas] Cowboys watch the tape. We made [Eagles quarterback] Jalen [Hurts] stay in the pocket and escape outside instead of those B gaps.

"Jalen is looking at the [pass] rush every play. So you just have to be disciplined and not give him that quick escape route where he can get to his guys quick. And it paid off."

And it looks like teams did listen. Since Bosa's comments, the then 10-1 Eagles went 1-5 the rest of the season.

Coincidence? Maybe. Maybe not. But as Bosa said, it all worked out for the 49ers in the end.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast