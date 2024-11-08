Rookie safety Mustapha uncertain for 49ers-Bucs game with calf injury

SANTA CLARA — The big news of the week for the 49ers is star running back Christian McCaffrey's return, but a few new injuries popped up on the official practice report on Thursday as San Francisco prepares to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 10.

After being a full participant on Wednesday, running back Jordan Mason was seen wearing a blue non-contact jersey Thursday and was listed as a limited participant on the practice report.

The third-year running back has been nursing a shoulder injury he suffered in the 49ers' Week 6 win over the Seattle Seahawks, and appears to have suffered a setback.

A new injury that could affect who is available on defense for Sunday’s game involves rookie safety Malik Mustapha, who suffered a calf injury during practice and was listed as a limited participant on the official report.

Coach Kyle Shanahan addressed the injury during his weekly appearance on KNBR and was asked if the rookie’s availability for Sunday’s game could be in jeopardy.

"Yeah, it is,” Shanahan said. “Hopefully it won't be too big of a deal but halfway through practice, his calf was bothering him, so we shut him down there. I've gone straight in to do this stuff and I'm sure they'll get MRIs and things like that. We'll find out more about that later today but hopefully it's not too bad. You really never know.”

San Francisco might have signed veteran defensive back Tashaun Gipson in the nick of time as the 49ers safety group is lacking depth.

Deebo Samuel wore a blue non-contact jersey for the second consecutive practice in a row, but looks to be healthy enough to participate in the game, as does Jauan Jennings who missed the 49ers' last two games with a hip injury.

Nick Bosa also is dealing with a hip injury that kept him limited during the practice session, but the All-Pro pass rusher was on the field during the early portion of practice participating in individual drills.

Here is the full practice report for Week 10:

49ers

Did not participate

CB Charvarius Ward (personal)

WR Chris Conley (hamstring)

DL Kevin Givens (groin)

Limited Participation

DL Nick Bosa (hip)

G Jon Feliciano (knee)

DL Yetur Gross-Matos (knee)

WR Jauan Jennings (hip)

RB Jordan Mason (shoulder)

RB Christian McCaffrey (Achilles)

K Jake Moody (ankle)

S Malik Mustapha (calf)

WR Deebo Samuel (rib, oblique)

P Mitch Wishnowsky (back)

Full Participation

LT Trent Williams (rest)

QB Brandon Allen (finger) LB Dee Winters (concussion)

CB Renardo Green (ankle)

Buccaneers

Not Participating

QB Baker Mayfield (toe)

WR Mike Evans (hamstring)

WR Jalen McMillan (hamsting)

WR Sterling Shepard (hamstring)

S Jordan Whitehead (quad)

Limited Participation

G Ben Bredeson (shoulder) DT Greg Gaines (calf) DE William Gholston (knee/ribs)

RB Bucky Irving (toe)

LB J.J. Russell (ribs)

DT Vita Vea (hip)

Full Participation

LS Evan Deckers (hamsting)

