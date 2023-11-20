Bosa reveals hilarious on-field conversation with Mayfield in 49ers-Bucs

The history between star 49ers pass rusher Nick Bosa and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield is well-documented.

But even though Bosa is on record stating there never really was any beef between the two, that didn't stop the reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year from having some fun at his adversary's expense after the 49ers' 27-14 win over the Buccaneers on Sunday at Levi's Stadium.

It all started after 49ers rookie Ji'Ayir Brown intercepted Mayfield in the end zone during the final minutes of the Week 11 clash. Following the play, Bosa had some words for his former college foe.

What do we think Nick Bosa told Baker Mayfield here? 😅 pic.twitter.com/iHX35QslYg — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) November 19, 2023

After the game, Bosa naturally was asked about his on-field conversation with Mayfield. And to no one's surprise, the defensive end known for his dry humor popped off a perfect quip.

"No, he was b----ing to the ref, and I told him there's no horse collar in the pocket," Bosa answered when a reporter asked if he had been trying to console Mayfield. "He thought he got roughed."

"No, he was b----ing to the ref." 🤣 pic.twitter.com/omv0jWBlpu — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) November 20, 2023

Earlier in the week, Bosa revealed he and Mayfield met in February at the Waste Management Phoenix Open PGA Tour event and called him "nice." Despite Mayfield's flag-planting antics during their University of Oklahoma-Ohio State playing days and Bosa's 2019 rebuttal in the NFL, the 49ers star revealed he "never had anything against" the Tampa Bay quarterback.

But sometimes, old habits die hard.

