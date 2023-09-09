49ers release Austin Bryant to open roster spot for Bosa

The 49ers on Friday released defensive end Austin Bryant in order to create space on their active roster for newly signed edge rusher Nick Bosa.

The 49ers delivered the news to Bryant shortly before the team departed Santa Clara en route to Pittsburgh, the site of their Week 1 game on Sunday against the Steelers.

Bosa took part in two practices after agreeing to a five-year, $170 million extension with the 49ers. The 49ers currently have a roster exemption for Bosa, who will be added to the 49ers’ 53-man on Saturday.

The arrival of Bosa prompted the team to part ways with Bryant, though he could be re-signed to the practice squad next week. The 49ers will carry nine defensive linemen to open the regular season.

Bryant originally signed with the 49ers in March after four seasons with the Detroit Lions. Bryant, a fourth-round draft pick in 2019, appeared in 33 games (six starts) and registered 65 tackles, 4.5 sacks and one pass defensed.

The 49ers released Bryant in order to reach the 53-player limit on Aug. 29.

Bryant and Kerry Hyder were re-signed the following day when the 49ers placed wide receiver Danny Gray (shoulder) and rookie defensive end Robert Beal (hamstring) on injured reserve.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast