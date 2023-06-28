49ers' training camp schedule report dates for rookies, vets

The start of the 2023 NFL season is right around the corner, and fans received a reminder Wednesday as it was announced when the 49ers will report to Santa Clara for training camp.

San Francisco rookies will report to the team's SAP Performance Facility next to Levi's Stadium on July 18, while veterans will report a week later on July 25.

We’re getting closer… Training Camp reporting dates for all 32 teams. pic.twitter.com/qUlOcDb1w8 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 28, 2023

The 49ers have yet to announce their open-practice dates, or when fans can purchase tickets to attend. But there will be plenty for the 49ers Faithful to look forward to, from a quarterback battle between Trey Lance and Sam Darnold as Brock Purdy ramps up his UCL recovery, to the classic rookie hype machine before each practice.

Trey Lance bringing the Rookie Hype Machine energy 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/CpWC3jRGPv — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) July 29, 2021

San Francisco also will join the Las Vegas Raiders for two joint practices Aug. 10 and 11 ahead of their preseason opener Aug. 13 in Las Vegas.

Then, the 49ers' hunt for their sixth Super Bowl ring begins.



