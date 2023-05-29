49ers to hold joint practices with Raiders in Las Vegas

The 49ers might not have to wait long before facing off against Jimmy Garoppolo.

San Francisco and the Las Vegas Raiders will hold two joint practices ahead of their August preseason opener in Las Vegas, though it's unclear if Garoppolo will be on the field for them.

On the #49ers summer schedule:



Joint practices against Raiders on Aug. 10 & 11, followed by preseason opener in Las Vegas on Sunday, Aug. 13, 1PM.



SF closes out exhibition schedule at home ...

Saturday, Aug. 19, vs. Broncos, 5:30PM

Friday, Aug. 25, vs. Chargers, 7PM. — Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) May 27, 2023

The Athletic's Vic Tafur first reported news of the joint practices in March.

Raiders and 49ers planning joint practices in Las Vegas before preseason game. — Vic Tafur (@VicTafur) March 28, 2023

After signing a reported three-year, $67.5 million contract with Las Vegas in free agency, the joint practices would have been Garoppolo's first time playing against his former team. But Tafur and Tashan Reed, also of The Athletic, reported Thursday, citing sources, Garoppolo underwent surgery on his injured foot shortly after signing with the Raiders.

Per Tafur and Reed, Garoppolo's recovery timeline remains unknown, but the "sense" is that the Raiders aren't worried he will miss any regular-season games. Raiders coach Josh McDaniels said Garoppolo "could be" out until at least training camp -- but a clause in his contract reported Saturday by Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio paints a picture of a team uncertain about the health of its new starting quarterback, offering wiggle room for Las Vegas to get out of Garoppolo's deal.

The former 49ers signal-caller spent six seasons with San Francisco, experiencing plenty of peaks and valleys throughout a successful yet frustrating tenure in the Bay. Injuries held him back during his time with the 49ers, and now, it's possible his broken foot could keep him from practicing against his old friends.

Coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch made it clear from the beginning of the offseason that Garoppolo would not return for the 2023 season before both sides parted ways amicably.

Although Garoppolo spoke highly of his former team after signing with the Raiders, there is no doubt the veteran quarterback will have a chip on his shoulder if he's on the field when the two teams practice against each other later this summer.

