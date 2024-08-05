Report: 49ers to work out two wide receivers Monday

The 49ers are in the market for depth at the wide receiver position.

San Francisco will work out wide receivers Monroe Young and Mike Harley Jr. on Monday, KPRC2's Aaron Wilson reported Sunday, citing a league source.

Young, who previously participated in San Francisco's offseason minicamp this spring, is a local product who played for the University of California, Berkeley for six seasons where he recorded a combined 48 receptions for 511 receiving yards and four touchdowns through the air.

Harley Jr. played five seasons at the University of Miami where he recorded a combined 182 receptions for 2,158 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns in 60 career games before spending the last two NFL seasons on the Cleveland Browns' practice squad.

The 49ers currently have 12 active wide receivers in camp as star wideout Brandon Aiyuk continues to hold in and not participate in on-field activities as his representatives continue negotiating a lucrative contract extension with the team.

As those talks continue, it appears the 49ers are looking to add depth to the position.

