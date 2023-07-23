Report: Jimmy G passes Raiders training camp physical

After some uncertainty surrounding Jimmy Garoppolo's surgically repaired foot, the former 49ers quarterback reportedly is on track to face his old team this summer.

The Las Vegas Raiders' new signal-caller passed his physical and is expected to begin training camp with his teammates, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Sunday, citing a league source. Garoppolo avoided being placed on the Physically Unable to Perform list after recovering from a March surgery on his left foot, injured in Week 13 of the 2022 NFL season.

Raiders’ QB Jimmy Garoppolo, who spent his off-season recovering from a foot injury, did in fact pass his training camp physical and is expected to begin training camp with his teammates, per league source. Raiders are not placing him on the Physically Unable to Perform list. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 23, 2023

Garoppolo did not participate in OTAs, but Schefter reported in June the Raiders weren't worried about the 31-year-old being ready by camp. This all came after a brief postponement of Garoppolo's introductory Raiders press conference, as the team put together a clause in his new three-year contract that allowed it to get out of the deal if his recovery didn't go as planned.

Based on the latest report, that doesn't appear to be a problem. Raiders rookies reported to the team's training camp July 20, while veterans are required to be on site July 25.

Garoppolo reportedly being ready to go means the 49ers likely will see him in their joint practices with the Raiders from Aug. 10-11 and in their preseason matchup Aug. 13 in Las Vegas.

And after a storied career with San Francisco largely marred by his inability to stay healthy, Garoppolo certainly will be looking to prove he has turned a new leaf with his new chapter in Sin City.

